Watch Boca Juniors vs Racing Club for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Boca Juniors and Racing Club meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio Alberto José Armando in Buenos Aires. Two Argentine teams play to get to a long-awaited stage. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Boca Juniors vs Racing Club online free in the US on Fubo]

Boca Juniors eliminated Nacional during the round of 16, but they had to eliminate the Uruguayan team in penalty shoot-outs 4-2. During the Group Stage, Boca Juniors were much more lethal.

Racing Club had to play hard against Atletico Nacional since during RO16 they lost the first game by 2-4, but the second game was a perfect victory by 3-0 for an aggregate of 5-4.

When will Boca Juniors vs Racing Club be played?

Boca Juniors and Racing Club play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday, August 23 at Estadio Alberto José Armando in Buenos Aires. The home team are favorites to reach the next stage, but the visitors come from winning a big game.

Boca Juniors vs Racing Club: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Racing Club in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Boca Juniors and Racing Club at the Estadio Alberto José Armando in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, August 23, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS.