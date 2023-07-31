Athletico Paranaense will visit Bolivar in what will be the first leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Bolivar vs Athletico Paranaense online free in the US on Fubo]

It was one of the major surprises of the group stage. Bolivar, the Bolivian team, were not considered one of the main favorites (in fact, they were considered the underdogs) to advance to the Round of 16 in a group that included strong teams such as Palmeiras, Cerro Porteño, and Barcelona (E).

However, they managed to achieve it with a historic victory against Palmeiras. Now, they are looking to continue making history as they face other tough Brazilian teams like Athletico Paranaense, who were the winners of Group G and are considered strong candidates to at least reach the top four.

When will Bolivar vs Athletico Paranaense be played?

The game for the first leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16 between Bolivar and Athletico Paranaense will be played this Tuesday, August 1 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Bolivar vs Athletico Paranaense: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Bolivar vs Athletico Paranaense in the US

This first leg game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16 between Bolivar and Athletico Paranaense will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.