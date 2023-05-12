Chicago Fire will host St. Louis City SC in what will be the Matchday 12 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Chicago Fire vs St. Louis City SC online in the US on Apple TV]

It is a duel between the extremes of the standings, so both teams need to win but for very different reasons. On the one hand there will be the locals, Chicago Fire, who have 11 points, only 2 more than New York RB, the last in the Eastern Conference. The good thing is this, despite that, they are only 3 points away from 9th place that would allow them to play a playoff to qualify for the postseason.

However, this game will not be easy for them since their rivals will be St. Louis City SC, who are fighting for leadership in the Western Conference. They are second with 19 points, 1 less than the Seattle Sounders, but they have a game to recover, so they hope to reach the top.

When will Chicago Fire vs St. Louis City SC be played?

The game for the Matchday 12 of the 2023 MLS between Chicago Fire and St. Louis City SC at the Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois will be played this Saturday, May 13 at 1:00 PM (ET).

Chicago Fire vs St. Louis City SC: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Chicago Fire vs St. Louis City SC

This 2023 MLS game between Chicago Fire and St. Louis City SC will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV. Other options: SiriusXM FC.