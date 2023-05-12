FC Dallas will visit Austin FC in what will be the Matchday 12 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The locals, Austin FC, have been able to raise their heads a bit after what until now was a very bad season for them when they beat New Mexico United in the US Open Cup, thanks to what they could advance to the round of 16 of that competition.

Now they are looking to improve their numbers in the MLS where at the moment they are in the 12th position in the Western Conference. And they will not have an easy game since their rivals will be FC Dallas, a team that is currently 5 points behind the leaders (with one game less) and fighting for leadership in the West.

When will Austin FC vs FC Dallas be played?

The game for the Matchday 12 of the 2023 MLS between CF Montreal and Toronto FC at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas will be played this Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Austin FC vs FC Dallas: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Austin FC vs FC Dallas

This 2023 MLS game between Austin FC and FC Dallas will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.