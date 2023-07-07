Chivas will receive Atletico San Luis in what will be the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Chivas vs Atletico San Luis online free in the US on Fubo]

The recent performance of Chivas Guadalajara, the finalists of the previous Liga MX, has been promising as they began their campaign with a victory. This positive start indicates that they are likely to be strong contenders for the championship this year. Their opening match resulted in a 2-1 win against tough opponents like Club Leon, which adds significance to their triumph.

Now, Chivas is aiming to secure another three points in their first home game against Atletico San Luis, a consistently challenging team. In their initial match, they got draw against one of the title favorites, Monterrey, and they will now strive for their first victory in the tournament.

When will Chivas vs Atletico San Luis be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Chivas and Atletico San Luis will be played this Saturday, July 8 at 8:05 PM (ET).

Chivas vs Atletico San Luis: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Atletico San Luis

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Chivas and Atletico San Luis will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo.