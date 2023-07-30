Chivas play against Sporting Kansas City in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Chivas vs Sporting Kansas City free in the US on Fubo]

With Cincinnati already qualified in the Central 3 group and having secured the top spot, there is still one place left to be determined, and these two teams will compete for it. This will undoubtedly be an all-or-nothing duel between two tough rivals.

On one hand, there will be Chivas Guadalajara, one of the candidates expected to go far in this tournament, despite their terrible debut with a 3-0 defeat. To secure their place, they will have to beat Kansas City, who are not performing well in the MLS, and this tournament may be their only chance to compete for a title.

When will Chivas vs Sporting Kansas City be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage between Chivas and Sporting Kansas City will be played this Monday, July 31 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Chivas vs Sporting Kansas City: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Sporting Kansas City in the US

This Matchday 3 game of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage between Chivas and Sporting Kansas City will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Apple TV. Other options: ViX, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, UniMás.