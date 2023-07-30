Club America and Columbus Crew will face each other in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is one of the few Matchday 3 games where the two teams qualified for the next round of the tournament have already been determined, and interestingly, these two teams (both of whom defeated the third member, St. Louis City) will face each other in a duel to determine the group’s leader.

America secured a convincing 4-0 victory, while Columbus Crew managed a 2-1 win. However, a tie in this case does not guarantee the leadership for the Mexican team, as the MLS team could potentially earn 2 points through a penalty shootout in the event of a draw, allowing them to finish in first place. Undoubtedly, this makes the game of enormous interest, as both teams must secure a victory if they aim to claim the top spot in the group.

When will Club America vs Columbus Crew be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage between Club America and Columbus Crew will be played this Monday, July 31 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Club America vs Columbus Crew: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Columbus Crew in the US

This Matchday 3 game of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage between Club America and Columbus Crew will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.