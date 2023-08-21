Chivas will play against Tijuana in what will be the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Despite the draw against FC Juarez in their recent match, Chivas Guadalajara managed to retain their position at the top of the Liga MX standings. However, they are now determined to secure a victory that will enable them to maintain their leadership.

Their upcoming opponents are Tijuana, a team that arrives with positive momentum following a commendable performance in the Leagues Cup. Currently, they have accumulated 4 points from 3 matches played, underscoring their ambition to gather additional points that will bring them closer to the upper echelons of the league table.

When will Chivas vs Tijuana be played?

The game for the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Chivas and Tijuana will be played this Tuesday, August 22 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Chivas vs Tijuana: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Tijuana

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Chivas and Tijuana will be broadcast in the United States on Peacock. Other options: SiriusXM FC.