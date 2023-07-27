The 2023 Leagues Cup continues with Matchday 2. Club America makes its debut in the tournament by facing St. Louis City SC. Here’s all the information you need to know about the TV channel and live streaming of the game.

One of the biggest clubs in Mexico is America. They will try to get a victory in the Leagues Cup after an awful start by Liga MX teams, trying to prove that their competition is better than the MLS.

On the other hand is St. Louis City SC. This team is living a great moment in the Major League Soccer, leading the Eastern Conference with 41 points, which come from their 13 victories, two draws and eight defeats.

When will Club America vs St. Louis City SC be played?

St. Louis SC will host Club America as part of Group D in the 2023 Leagues Cup on Thursday, July 27 at 10PM (ET). This is the first game of the Mexican squad, while the MLS team started with a defeat against Columbus Crew.

Club America vs St. Louis City SC: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

How to watch Club America vs St. Louis City SC in the US

The game between Club America and St. Louis City SC in the 2023 Leagues Cup will be available to watch in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Apple TV. Other options are: FOX Sports App, ViX, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, UniMás