AEK Athens is on the verge of securing the signing of defender Nestor Araujo from Club America. An agreement has been reached with the Mexican player, which could be finalized shortly.

The future of the center-back seems to be heading towards Greece, with a team known for its strong presence in European football. After arduous negotiations, talks with his agent have come to a successful conclusion, as reported by journalist Fernando Esquivel.

The player’s trajectory has been recognized both in the Mexican league and on the international stage, which has sparked the interest of European teams in acquiring his services.

What separates Nestor Araujo from AEK Athens?

Despite not showcasing his best version with the Azulcremas, the characteristics and abilities he demonstrated, especially during his time at Celta de Vigo, make him a highly sought-after defender in the market.

Now, the most important part remains: reaching an agreement between America and the Greek side. Currently, there is a difference of $400 to $500 thousand between the clubs, but it is expected to be resolved soon, according to the source.