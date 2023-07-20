Watch Club Leon vs Vancouver Whitecaps online in the US and Canada: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 Leagues Cup

The 2023 Leagues Cup is the first edition of the tournament with the new format. In this exciting game Club Leon is meeting Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place on Matchday 1. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game.

[Watch Club Leon vs Vancouver Whitecaps online in the US on AppleTV]

Club Leon are the defending champions, considering they won the latest competition played in 2021. However, this one is going to take a lot more because every team from both leagues is participating. They started the season with two losses in three matchups.

Vancouver Whitecaps has the advantage of playing this match at their home stadium, so they must use it. The group stage has three teams, with the first two advancing to the next round. LA Galaxy is the club that completes this sector called West 3.

When will Club Leon vs Vancouver Whitecaps be played?

Club Leon will encounter with Vancouver Whitecaps on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Leagues Cup this Friday, July 21. The game will be played at BC Place, in Vancouver, Canada.

Club Leon vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Club Leon vs Vancouver Whitecaps in the US and Canada

The game between Club Leon and Vancouver Whitecaps on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Leagues Cup will be available to watch or live stream on MLS Pass on Apple TV in both countries. RDS 2, TSN3, and RDS App are the other options for people in Canada.