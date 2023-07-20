The Leagues Cup game between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul is all set for Friday night. The MLS and Liga MX sides will have the honor of being the first match that Lionel Messi will have with Inter Miami. Sergio Busquets will also play his first game for the MLS team.

On Thursday, Inter Miami had their last training session before the big match, which is expected to have a sell-out crowd of 21,000 at DRV PNK Stadium. The time for the talking is now over and the Lionel Messi era has begun for the MLS team which sits last in the MLS East.

According to TyC Sports journalist Gastón Edul, Tata Martino has made up his mind as to how he will utilize his two-star signings in their first game.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets to come off the bench

Both Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets will come off the bench during the match, according to Edul, neither have had a true preseason and Martino wants to protect his main players from possible injury.

Look for the two players to come on at around the 75 minute, but Messi and Busquets are acclimating to their new surroundings and be it 15 minutes, 20 minutes, or 45 minutes, Miami fans and the world will see Lionel Messi in an Inter Miami jersey on Friday.