The 2023 Copa Libertadores will have a tight ending in group F with all the teams having a chance to be in the next round. This Matchday 6 game has Colo Colo defying Deportivo Pereira at Estadio Monumental David Arellano. Know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Colo Colo vs Deportivo Pereira online free in the US on Fubo]

Colo Colo are currently the last team in the table with five points in five games. However, they still have a decent opportunity to be in the round of 16. They have to win this match, but they also need Monagas not to defeat Boca Juniors in the other result of the group.

Deportivo Pereira had a very favorable group stage. They depend just on what they can do to qualify for the round of 16 considering a win is going to grant them that honor automatically. But they can’t speculate too much despite a tie could be enough because a loss eliminates them directly.

When will Colo Colo vs Deportivo Pereira be played?

Colo Colo will encounter with Deportivo Pereira on Matchday 6 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores this Thursday, June 29. The game will be played at Estadio Monumental David Arellano.

Colo Colo vs Deportivo Pereira: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Colo Colo vs Deportivo Pereira in the US

The game between Colo Colo and Deportivo Pereira on Matchday 6 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. BeIN SPORTS CONNECT is the other option.