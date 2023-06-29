The 2023 Copa Libertadores will have the leader of group F facing a team looking for a shocking scoreboard. This Matchday 6 game has Boca Juniors playing Monagas at Estadio Alberto J. Armando. Know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Boca Juniors vs Monagas online free in the US on Fubo]

Boca Juniors are already in the round of 16 having one game to go. Their 10 points were enough to secure them a spot there, but they still have one more thing to do. They need a tie in this matchup to finish in the first place.

Monagas can be in the next round even if they have only gotten just five points. Their third place means they would qualify for the Copa Sudamericana, although they can end second depending on what happens in the other game. However, they have to win in order to have a chance.

When will Boca Juniors vs Monagas be played?

Boca Juniors will encounter with Monagas on Matchday 6 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores this Thursday, June 29. The game will be played at Estadio Alberto J. Armando.

Boca Juniors vs Monagas: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Monagas in the US

The game between Boca Juniors and Monagas on Matchday 6 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. BeIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS are the other options.