The 2023 Copa Libertadores has a group C game between the teams that are qualified for the next round. Matchday 6 is going to have Palmeiras meeting Bolivar at Allianz Parque. Know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Palmeiras are already qualified for the round of 16. They lost their first game against their next opponent, but they came back with four wins. Those 12 points aren’t enough to grant them the first place because of their goal differential, so they need another win.

Bolivar have also been impressive in this group. Their 12 points put them ahead of everybody thanks to the goal differential, meaning they have two results that are going to leave them in the first spot. They could do so even with a tie.

When will Palmeiras vs Bolivar be played?

Palmeiras will face with Bolivar on Matchday 6 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores this Thursday, June 29. The game will be played at Allianz Parque.

Palmeiras vs Bolivar: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Palmeiras vs Bolivar in the US

The game between Palmeiras and Bolivar on Matchday 6 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. BeIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS are the other options.