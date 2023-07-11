Corinthians and Universitario meet today in the 2023 Copa Sudamericana. This game will take place at Neo Química Arena in São Paulo. The home team was not supposed to be playing this tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Sudamericana game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Corinthians vs Universitario online free in the US on Fubo]

Corinthians lost three games during the Copa Libertadores and that was the sentence for them during that tournament, they had to settle for the third spot in Group E below Argentino Juniors and Independiente del Valle.

Universitario had a good record during the group stage, they won three games, tied one and lost another two for a total of 10 points, but the Group G standings were dominated by Goias with 12 points.

When will Corinthians vs Universitario be played?

Corinthians and Universitario play for the 2023 Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday, July 11 at Neo Química Arena in São Paulo. The visitors know that the home team is a big favorite but they are not having a good time.

Corinthians vs Universitario: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Corinthians vs Universitario in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Sudamericana, Corinthians and Universitario at the Neo Química Arena in São Paulo on Tuesday, July 11, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is beIN SPORTS CONNECT.