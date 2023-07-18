Cruz Azul will play against Inter Miami in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 League Cup group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The inaugural Matchday of the Leagues Cup 2023 marks a significant milestone as the tournament gains official recognition from Concacaf. This edition, featuring teams from Liga MX and MLS, holds a particular significance due to an extraordinary event awaiting the spectators. Lionel Messi, may make his debut for Inter Miami—a struggling team eager to revitalize their fortunes with the addition of the Argentine star.

Similarly, Cruz Azul (who have not the best start in the Liga MX), facing their own challenges, approach this tournament with optimism, believing in their ability to deliver commendable performances. As both teams vie for victory, anticipation mounts for an unforgettable clash amidst this crucial group stage encounter.

When will Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 League Cup group stage Cruz Azul and Inter Miami will be played this Friday, July 21 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami in the US

This Matchday 1 game of the 2023 League Cup group stage between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Apple TV. Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, TUDN USA, Univision.