The moment we’ve been waiting for is here. A new Premier League season gets underway when Crystal Palace welcome Arsenal to Selhurst Park on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 campaign. Here, you fill find the date and kick-off time. To watch it in Canada, tune in on fuboTV (free trial).

Patrick Vieira heads into his second season in charge of the Eagles, whom he led to a 12th place finish last term. Palace have been active in the summer transfer window, aiming to reach new heights under the French manager.

On the other hand, the Gunners head into the season opener with plenty of expectations. Having let a UEFA Champions League berth slip through their fingers last year, Mikel Arteta’s men hope to kick off their campaign on the right foot.

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal: Date

Crystal Palace and Arsenal face each other on Friday, August 5, in the first game of the 2022-23 English Premier League. Last time they met, Vieira’s side had the upper hand in a 3-0 victory. Will Arteta’s side claim revenge this time?

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal: Kick-Off Time in Canada

PDT/MST: 12 PM

MDT/CST: 1 PM

CDT/EST: 2 PM

EDT/AST: 3 PM

ADT: 4 PM

NDT: 5 PM

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal in Canada

The first game of the 2022-23 English Premier League season to be played between Crystal Palace and Arsenal will be broadcast in Canada on fuboTV (free trial).