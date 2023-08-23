Watch Deportivo Pereira vs Palmeiras for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Deportivo Pereira and Palmeiras meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio Hernán Ramírez Villegas in Pereira. The home team are considered underdogs but are willing to do anything to win. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Deportivo Pereira were lethal during the Round of 16 against Independiente del Valle, they won that round 2-1, and now they enter the quarter-finals as underdogs.

Palmeiras had to fight against Atletico Mineiro who showed a defense that was hard to break during RO16, they just managed to win the first game 1-0 and the second game ended 0-0.

When will Deportivo Pereira vs Palmeiras be played?

Deportivo Pereira and Palmeiras play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday, August 23 at Estadio Hernán Ramírez Villegas in Pereira. The home team knows that the visitors are dangerous but they don’t want to give in to anyone.

Deportivo Pereira vs Palmeiras: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Deportivo Pereira vs Palmeiras in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Deportivo Pereira and Palmeiras at the Estadio Hernán Ramírez Villegas in Pereira on Wednesday, August 23, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS CONNECT.