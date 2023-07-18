Emelec will host Sporting Cristal in what will be the second leg of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana round of 32. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

In the first leg of the game, Emelec achieved a significant result by winning 1-0 in Peru. When two evenly matched teams face off, performing strongly at home can be crucial for progressing further. Now, the Ecuadorian team has the opportunity to win the series in their home stadium.

Sporting Cristal acknowledge the importance of gaining an advantage while playing at home, yet it doesn’t diminish their hope. During the Libertadores group stage, they faced multiple instances where elimination seemed imminent, but they managed to overcome those challenges. Although they didn’t reach the round of 16, they secured a spot in the Sudamericana. Now, they are determined to stage another comeback.

When will Emelec vs Sporting Cristal be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana round of 32 between Emelec and Sporting Cristal will be played this Wednesday, July 19 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Emelec vs Sporting Cristal: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Emelec vs Sporting Cristal in the US

This second leg game of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana round of 32 between Emelec and Sporting Cristal will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español.