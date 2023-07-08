This weekend the Formula 1 will present the British Grand Prix, 10th race of the 2023 season. Here you can find all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch British Grand Prix online in the US on F1TV]

In the previous Grand Prix, the current leader of the drivers’ championship, Max Verstappen, secured pole position once again, providing him with an opportunity to widen the gap with his closest rival, Sergio Perez. However, the Mexican will have a challenging start as he will begin the race in the 16th position on the grid.

The impressive performance of both McLaren drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, was equally unexpected. Norris secured the second place on the grid, while his teammate Piastri achieved an admirable third place. This presents a significant opportunity for the team, which has only accumulated 29 points throughout the season. Following them are Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz from Ferrari, followed by George Russell and Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes. A thrilling battle is anticipated between these two teams.

When will F1 2023 British Grand Prix take place?

The F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023 will take place at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, England this Sunday, July 9 at 10:00 AM (ET).

British Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch F1 2023 British Grand Prix

This F1 British Grand Prix 2023 will be broadcast in the United States on F1TV and Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN2. In the UK you can watch it on: Channel 4, Sky Sports F1.