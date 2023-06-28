Flamengo and Aucas meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio Jornalista Mário Filho in Rio de Janeiro. The home team are the defending champions but they are not having the best performance. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Flamengo have a high probability of reaching the Round of 16 since they have only 8 points and +2 goal difference while Ñublense have 5 points and -3 GD, and they won a recent game against Racing 2-1.

Aucas need to win to continue playing in a continental tournament, they want to steal the 3rd spot in the standings to play in the Copa Sudamericana, so far they have a record of 1-1-3 and 4 points.

When will Flamengo vs Aucas be played?

Flamengo and Aucas play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday, June 28 at Estadio Jornalista Mário Filho in Rio de Janeiro. The visitors know that winning this game will be tough but anything is possible against a big favorite.

Flamengo vs Aucas: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Flamengo vs Aucas in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Flamengo and Aucas at the Estadio Jornalista Mário Filho in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, June 28, will be broadcast in the US by beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS.