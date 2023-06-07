Flamengo and the Racing Club will clash at the Maracanã in Rio De Janeiro on Matchday 5 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in the US.

This will be their fourth Copa Libertadores and overall meeting. No surprises here as Argentinean side Racing are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having won once. Flamengo of Brazil are yet to celebrate a triumph to this day, and two matches have ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on May 5. 2023, and it ended in a 1-1 draw. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2023 edition of the competition.

When will Flamengo vs Racing Club be played?

The 2023 Copa Libertadores Group A Matchday 5 between Flamengo and Racing Club will be played on Thursday, June 9, 2023, at Maracanã, Rio De Janeiro.

Flamengo vs Racing Club: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Flamengo vs Racing Club

The match to be played between the Flamengo and Racing Club in the 2023 Copa Libertadores Group Stage will be broadcast on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the United States. Other options are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA.