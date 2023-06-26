Fluminense and Sporting Cristal will face against each other in what will be the Matchday 6 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The final Matchday in the group presents a complex scenario, as all teams still have a chance to qualify for the next round. Fluminense currently hold the top spot with 9 points and have the advantage of depending on themselves to secure the first place in the standings. However, they must not become overconfident, as a combination of results could still eliminate them from the Round of 16. A draw in their final match would be sufficient.

Sporting Cristal, on the other hand, also depend on their own performance. They require a victory in their last match to secure qualification. Any other result would leave their fate uncertain, depending on the outcome of the match between River Plate and The Strongest. The situation is delicately poised, adding to the intensity and importance of the final matches in the group.

When will Fluminense vs Sporting Cristal be played?

The game for the Matchday 6 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group stage between Fluminense and Sporting Cristal at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil will be played this Tuesday, June 27 at 8:00 PM (ET).

This Matchday 6 game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group stage between Fluminense and Sporting Cristal will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.