River Plate will host The Strongest in what will be the Matchday 6 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is the definition of group D, which is probably one of the most interesting that this 2023 Copa Libertadores had. So much so that the 4 members of the group reach the final Matchday with chances to advance to the next round, so the final two games will be of enormous intensity.

River Plate were one of the candidates to win the group, and after a not entirely convincing start, they obtained a great victory in Matchday 5, and now they depend on themselves to advance to the round. For The Strongest, the situation is more complicated: they have to win as another result leaves them out of the round of 16.

When will River Plate vs The Strongest be played?

The game for the Matchday 6 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase between River Plate and The Strongest at the El Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina will be played this Tuesday, June 27 at 8:00 PM (ET).

River Plate vs The Strongest: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch River Plate vs The Strongest in the US

This Matchday 6 game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase between River Plate and The Strongest will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.