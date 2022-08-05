Fulham and Liverpool will face each other on Saturday at the Craven Cottage in a match for the opening round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this English league game in Canada.

Liverpool will start their new season by visiting Fulham at the Craven Cottage in match for the opening round of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Check out everything there's to know about this exciting game, such as the date, time and how to watch or live stream it online free. If you live in Canada, you can tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

The Reds coached by Jurgen Klopp finished only one point behind defending champions Manchester City last season and will be looking for a win in the opening round to start their campaign with the right foot.

With Darwin Nuñez as their biggest signing this summer transfer window, Liverpool will be looking to win the Premier League and Champions League this 2022-2023 season. Fulham, on the other hand, have just been promoted from the second division and will be looking to shock everyone on their return to the Premier League.

Fulham vs Liverpool: Date

The match between Fulham and Liverpool for the opening round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season will be held at the Craven Cottage stadium in Fulham on Saturday, August 6.

Fulham vs Liverpool: Kick-off time in Canada

PDT: 4:30 AM

MDT: 5:30 AM

CDT: 6:30 AM

EDT: 7:30 AM

ADT: 8:30 AM

NDT: 9:00 AM

Fulham vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Canada

The Fulham vs Liverpool game to be played on Saturday, August 6 for the opening round of the 2022-2023 Premier League regular season will be broadcast in Canada by FuboTV (free trial).