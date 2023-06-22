Watch Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 21 of the 2023 Argentine League will have Godoy Cruz receiving Boca Juniors. This game will take place at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas. Know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the matchup.

[Watch Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors online in the US on Paramount+]

Godoy Cruz have a hard challenge ahead playing against one of the best teams in the league. Their performances at home have been particularly solid, with a seven-game undefeated streak. They are tenth with 29 points.

Boca Juniors have been a bit inconsistent this season. That’s why they are 11th in the league with 28 points in 20 games. Their main area to improve is the attack, scoring either one goal or none in their last six matches.

When will Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors be played?

Godoy Cruz will encounter with Boca Juniors on Matchday 21 of the 2023 Argentine League this Thursday, June 22. The game will be played at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas.

Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:45 PM

CT: 7:45 PM

MT: 6:45 PM

PT: 5:45 PM

How to watch Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors in the US

The game between Godoy Cruz and Boca Juniors on Matchday 21 of the 2023 Argentine League will be available to watch or live stream on Paramount+ in the US. VIX+ is the other option.