Angel Di Maria signed a one-year agreement with Juventus last summer once his contract with Paris Saint-Germain had expired. The World Cup winner’s performance in the early part of 2023 was a marked improvement from his first struggles in Serie A.

His three-goal performance against Nantes in February and his game-winning goal against Freiburg in March would prove to be game-changers in the team’s journey to the UEFA Europa League Semi-Finals. After a promising start to the season, his play dipped in the stretch run, and the Italian side ultimately decided not to offer him a contract extension.

As a result, he has drawn the attention of teams in Saudi Arabia and Inter Miami of the MLS, where he would play with his international teammate, Lionel Messi. However, reports indicate that the veteran wants to stay in Europe and will soon be joining his new team.

What next for Angel Di Maria?

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Benfica are nearing the completion of a deal to secure the signature of Angel Di Maria. The negotiations between the Eagles and the player are believed to be reaching their conclusive phase, with only a few remaining details left to be ironed out. The expected contract is set to span until June 2024.

The former Benfica player is returning to the team where he first gained widespread attention as a promising young player. He spent the years 2007–2010 in Portugal and was a key contributor to Benfica’s two Portuguese League Cup championships and their 2009-10 Primera Liga championship.