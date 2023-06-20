The coach who bet €2m that Messi, Argentina would win the World Cup after loss to Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi fulfilled a lifelong dream at Qatar 2022, leading Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup. It was an unforgettable tournament for La Albiceleste, especially considering they started on the wrong foot.

Lionel Scaloni’s men arrived in the Asian country as strong favorites, riding on an impressive unbeaten run with the Copa America and Finalissima titles under their belts. However, they lost in their debut.

Saudi Arabia shocked the eventual world champions with a come-from-behind victory, which immediately changed the outlook for Argentina. Even so, Diego Simeone says he trusted so much in this team that he bet €2 million they would win the trophy.

Diego Simeone bet for Argentina, Messi to win the World Cup despite loss in their debut

“After Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia, I bet two million euros on Argentina to win the World Cup, I had no doubt that the best player in history would not let us down, and so it was,” Simeone said, via @FCBAlbiceleste on Twitter.

The Atletico Madrid manager attended the grand final at the Lusail Stadium, donning an Argentina shirt he used as a player. So not only his guess was right, but he also had a privileged view to watch Messi lifting the coveted trophy.