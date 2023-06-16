Ever since they won the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Argentine players started to draw much more attention on the market. Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez, however, is reportedly interested in a player who couldn’t play for Lionel Scaloni’s side.

The Catalan club comes from a great season, in which they became LaLiga champions for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign. However, they left much to be desired in the UEFA Champions League.

Xavi has already brought back glory days to Camp Nou, but now his goal is to make Barça relevant again in Europe. Therefore, the club could be active in the upcoming transfer window and Giovani Lo Celso would be a top target.

Report: Xavi wants to add Giovani Lo Celso to his Barcelona squad

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Barcelona manager sees in Lo Celso the perfect playmaker to set up goal opportunities for Robert Lewandowski. At 27, this could be a great moment to get the Argentine midfielder.

Though he’s under contract with Tottenham until 2025, the Premier League club sent him on loan to Villarreal the last two seasons. It remains to be seen, though, whether newly-appointed Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou wants Lo Celso to stay.

The former PSG player was a pivotal member of the Argentine national team ahead of Qatar 2022, but he missed the World Cup due to injury. Regardless, Xavi seems to have taken note of his progress.