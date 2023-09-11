Jamaica play against Haiti for the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League, League A group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Jamaica are one of the primary contenders to secure the top spot in the second group of the A league, and right from their first match, they’ve demonstrated why. They clinched a 1-0 victory against Honduras, another formidable team in the region, making them the sole team to have achieved a victory thus far.

Now, the “Reggae Boyz” are eager to maintain their winning streak, and to do so, they must overcome Haiti, who commenced their campaign with a lackluster draw against Cuba. Clearly, if they aim to compete for one of the top two positions, securing a victory is essential.

When will Jamaica vs Haiti be played?

The game for the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League, League A group stage between Jamaica and Haiti will be played this Tuesday, September 12 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Jamaica vs Haiti: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Jamaica vs Haiti

This 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League, League A group stage game between Jamaica and Haiti will be broadcast on Paramount +.