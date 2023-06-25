Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago will face each other in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is a crucial matchup in Group A as two teams that could potentially compete for the second place and a spot in the quarterfinals are facing each other. Jamaica began their campaign with a commendable 1-1 draw against the group favorites, the United States.

Now, they need to prove themselves once again and maintain their good performance against their direct rivals. The winner of the match between Trinidad and Tobago and Saint Kitts and Nevis was expected to be the main contender against Jamaica for the second spot in the group. Ultimately, the trinidadians emerged victorious, adding further significance to this game.

When will Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago at the CITYPARK, St. Louis, Missouri will be played this Wednesday, June 28 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago

This 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage game between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Univision NOW, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, UniMás, TUDN App.