Saint Kitts and Nevis will play against USMNT in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Saint Kitts and Nevis vs USMNT online free in the US on Fubo]

The American team had a somewhat underwhelming start to the Gold Cup. They managed a 1-1 draw against Jamaica, who were considered a weaker opponent. This result indicates that they will need to get points in their upcoming matches to avoid any complications.

Despite the unexpected draw against Jamaicans, the United States remain the favorite to finish as group leaders and progress to the quarterfinals. Their next opponents will be Saint Kitts and Nevis, a team aiming to make a name for themselves in this tournament and potentially reach the later stages.

When will Saint Kitts and Nevis vs USMNT be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage between Saint Kitts and Nevis and USMNT at the CITYPARK, St. Louis, Missouri will be played this Wednesday, June 28 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Saint Kitts and Nevis vs USMNT: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Saint Kitts and Nevis vs USMNT

This 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage game between Saint Kitts and Nevis and USMNT will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, TUDN.com, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, UniMás.