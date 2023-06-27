Martinique will play against Panama in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Martinique vs Panama online free in the US on Fubo]

It is a crucial game in Group C. The two primary contenders for advancing to the quarterfinals, Panama and Costa Rica, faced each other in the first match, with Panama securing a 2-1 victory. Now, both teams will aim to secure their qualification.

Their upcoming opponent are Martinique, a team that defeated El Salvador in Matchday 1, thereby increasing their chances of potentially securing one of the two qualification spots from the strong teams in the group. Obtaining a favorable result in this game will be essential for Martinique’s aspirations.

When will Martinique vs Panama be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage between Martinique and Panama at the Red Bull Arena New Jersey, Harrison, New Jersey will be played this Friday, June 30 at 6:30 PM (ET).

Martinique vs Panama: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

How to watch Martinique vs Panama

This 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage game between Martinique and Panama will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, UniMás, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1.