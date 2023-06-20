Martinique and Puerto Rico meet in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualification. This game will take place at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The Puertoricans have one of the best squads among the underdogs. Here is all the detailed information about this Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Martinique were lethal against Saint Lucia, that team was much smaller than them, they won the game 3-1 but they are still considered underdogs in the tournament.

Puerto Rico left Suriname behind in what was a tough game that ended 0-0 but that the Puertoricans managed to win in Penalty Shoot-outs by 4-3, now they must play against another underdog team.

When will Martinique vs Puerto Rico be played?

Martinique and Puerto Rico play for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualification on Tuesday, June 20 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Both teams have a good mix of good defenders and top forwards.

Martinique vs Puerto Rico: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Martinique vs Puerto Rico in the US

This game for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualification, Martinique and Puerto Rico at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, June 20, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox Sports 2, VIX+, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.