Mazatlan play against FC Dallas in what will be the 2023 League Cup round of 32. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Mazatlan performed impressively in the South 1 group, securing 5 out of 6 possible points and rightfully earning their spot in the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup 2023. Now, they are determined to go even further and aim to advance among the best 16 teams in the tournament.

However, their path won’t be easy as they face tough opponents, FC Dallas, who finished second in the South 4 group. In MLS, the Texan team currently holds the eighth position in the Western Conference, making it challenging for them to contend for the local title. Nevertheless, the Leagues Cup presents an excellent opportunity for them to vie for the championship, and they are determined not to let it slip away.

When will Mazatlan vs FC Dallas be played?

The game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 32 between Mazatlan and FC Dallas will be played this Wednesday, August 2 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Mazatlan vs FC Dallas: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Mazatlan vs FC Dallas in the US

This game for the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 32 between Mazatlan and FC Dallas will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.