Matchday 3 of the 2023 Gold Cup will have Mexico meeting Qatar. This group B game will take place at Levi’s Stadium. Know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Mexico was the first team qualified for the quarterfinals. They are already secured in the knockout stage following two wins for a combined score of 7-1. Their only assignment now is getting a tie to finish in the first place.

Qatar have a chance to be in the next round despite they haven’t won any game yet. A win could be enough to qualify them, but they also have to pay attention to the goal differential. However, they are still lamenting their last matchup because they let Honduras score the tie in the last play.

When will Mexico vs Qatar be played?

Mexico will defy Qatar on Matchday 3 of the 2023 Gold Cup this Sunday, July 2. The game will be played at Levi’s Stadium, in Santa Clara.

Mexico vs Qatar: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Qatar in the US

The game between Mexico and Qatar on Matchday 3 of the 2023 Gold Cup will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN App, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Univision NOW, Univision, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, and TUDN.com are the other options.