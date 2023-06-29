Watch USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 3 of the 2023 Gold Cup will have the USMNT meeting Trinidad and Tobago for a spot in the next round. This game is going to take place at Bank of America Stadium. Check out the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago online free in the US on Fubo]

The USMNT is coming from their best performance to lead the group. Their start was a bit off barely rescuing a tie with Jamaica, but the home team came back with a 6-0 over Saint Kitts and Nevis. They only need a tie to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Trinidad and Tobago have a tougher road to be in the top 2 because they just lost a crucial game. Their defeat to Jamaica means they have to win this matchup in order to be in the next round. However, they won’t need a specific result in the other game of the group if they win.

When will USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago be played?

The USMNT will face Trinidad and Tobago on Matchday 3 of the 2023 Gold Cup this Sunday, July 2. The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte.

USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago in the US

The game between USMNT and Trinidad and Tobago on Matchday 3 of the 2023 Gold Cup will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Foxsports.com, Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, FOX Network, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, and Univision NOW are the other options.