Monterrey and Nashville SC will face off in what will be the 2023 Leagues Cup semifinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Monterrey vs Nashville SC in the US on Apple TV]

The semifinals of the 2023 Leagues Cup promise to be intense and evenly matched, presenting two games that no fan should overlook. In this scenario, the lone remaining Mexican team in the competition will take the field. Monterrey stood out as one of the primary contenders to reach the finals, and they have solidified their position with convincing performances.

Above all, their potential was underlined when they successfully eliminated their archrivals Tigres UANL, who were also considered strong contenders. Now, the Rayados are on a quest to secure a spot in the final against Nashville SC, the unexpected surprise of this edition. Nashville have exceeded expectations by advancing further than anticipated and is now aiming to clinch a place in the final showdown.

When will Monterrey vs Nashville SC be played?

The game for the 2023 Leagues Cup semifinal between Monterrey and Nashville SC will be played this Tuesday, August 15 at 9:30 PM (ET).

Monterrey vs Nashville SC: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Nashville SC in the US

This game for the 2023 Leagues Cup semifinal between Monterrey and Nashville SC will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.