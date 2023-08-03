Watch Monterrey vs Portland Timbers online FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Round of 32 of the 2023 Leagues Cup continues. Now, Monterrey will face Portland Timbers in what is set to be a very exciting match. Find out here how to watch this game in the US, including TV channel and live streaming for free.

[Watch Monterrey vs Portland Timbers City FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]

Monterrey had a remarkable path through the first stage of the tournament. The Rayados dominated Group B by defeating Real Salt Lake with a 3-0 score, and Seattle Sounders by 4-2.

Whereas Portland Timbers, they were unable to get the two victories needed to lead Group A. The MLS side defeated San Jose Earthquakes in the first match, but then lost to Tigres by a 2-1 score.

When will Monterrey vs Portland Timbers be played?

The Round of 32 game of the 2023 Leagues Cup between Monterrey and Portland Timbers will be played this Friday, August 4 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Monterrey vs Portland Timbers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Portland Timbers in the US

This Round of 32 game of the 2023 Leagues Cup between Monterrey and Portland Timbers will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Apple TV. Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, UniMass.