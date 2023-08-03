Tigres UANL and Vancouver Whitecaps clash in one of the most anticipated games of the 2023 Leagues Cup. The matchup will be played on Friday, August 4 at BC Place in Canada.

Tigres UANL are the reigning champions of Liga MX and one of the best rosters in North America. During the group stage of the Leagues Cup, Robert Dante Siboldi and his players won over two MLS teams: Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthqueakes.

Meanwhile, Vancouver Whitecaps finished as second place of Group C and got their ticket to the Round of 32 thanks to a victory over LA Galaxy. Furthermore, in an incredible stat, they lost 16-15 a penalty shootout against Club Leon in the opener.

Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:30 PM

Australia: 12:30 PM (AEST) (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 8:30 AM (Saturday)

Belgium: 4:30 AM (Saturday)

Brazil: 11:30 PM

Canada: 10:30 PM (ET)

Croatia: 4:30 AM (Saturday)

Denmark: 4:30 AM (Saturday)

Egypt: 5:30 AM (Saturday)

France: 4:30 AM (Saturday)

Germany: 4:30 AM (Saturday)

Ghana: 2:30 AM (Saturday)

Greece: 5:30 AM (Saturday)

India: 8 AM (Saturday)

Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 3:30 AM (Saturday)

Israel: 5:30 AM (Saturday)

Italy: 4:30 AM (Saturday)

Jamaica: 9:30 PM

Kenya: 5:30 AM (Saturday)

Malaysia: 10:30 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 8:30 PM

Morocco: 3:30 AM (Saturday)

Netherlands: 4:30 AM (Saturday)

New Zealand: 2:30 PM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 3:30 AM (Saturday)

Norway: 4:30 AM (Saturday)

Philippines: 10:30 AM (Saturday)

Poland: 4:30 AM (Saturday)

Portugal: 3:30 AM (Saturday)

Saudi Arabia: 5:30 AM (Saturday)

Serbia: 4:30 AM (Saturday)

Singapore: 10:30 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 4:30 AM (Saturday)

Spain: 4:30 AM (Saturday)

Sweden: 4:30 AM (Saturday)

Switzerland: 4:30 AM (Saturday)

UAE: 6:30 AM (Saturday)

UK: 3:30 AM (Saturday)

United States: 10:30 PM (ET)

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs Vancouver Whitecaps in your Country

Canada: MLS League Pass on Apple TV.

Mexico: MLS League Pass on Apple TV.

United States: MLS League Pass on Apple TV.

* In the rest of the countries included on this list, the game will also be available at MLS League Pass on Apple TV.