Everyone wants to see Inter Miami’s matches, mostly for Lionel Messi. As the fever of his arrival to the United States continues, the Argentinian forward has set another astonishing ticket-selling record for their 2023 Leagues Cup game against FC Dallas.

Inter Miami went from being a not so very attractive club to the most interesting one nowadays. Lionel Messi signed with the team from Florida this summer, and his arrival changed everything for the franchise.

For his debut against Cruz Azul in the 2023 Leagues Cup, entrances for the match sold out very quickly. Now, he has set another ticket-selling record, but now in an away game against FC Dallas.

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami: Lionel Messi’s fever breaks incredible ticket-selling record

Every single soccer fan wants to see Lionel Messi playing at least once in his lives. With his arrival to the MLS, Americans will be able to attend Inter Miami’s games to watch the Argentinian forward on the field.

Messi made his debut in the 2023 Leagues Cup, a tournament involving all MLS and Liga MX clubs. Now, Inter Miami advanced to the Round of 16, where they will face FC Dallas.

It will be the first away game for Lionel Messi, as the matches against Cruz Azul, Orlando City, and Atlanta United were played in DRV PNK Stadium. FC Dallas fans are eager to see the former FC Barcelona striker, and they proved it with an astonishing ticket-selling record.

FC Dallas informed that there are no tickets left for their match against Inter Miami, which will be played on Sunday, August 6th. The team sold all the 20,500 entrances in just 18 minutes.