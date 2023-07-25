Monterrey play against Real Salt Lake in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 League Cup group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

This is the first game for one of the best teams in Liga MX and, undoubtedly, a strong contender to win the Leagues Cup that brings together top Mexican and American teams – Monterrey. The Rayados are determined to demonstrate that they are ready to compete for significant achievements in this competition.

Their opponents will be one of the teams with an excellent start in the tournament. Real Salt Lake began with an impressive 3-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders. With a win in this match, their qualification to the next round is in their own hands, guaranteeing them a place in the next phase of the competition.

When will Monterrey vs Real Salt Lake be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage between Monterrey and Real Salt Lake will be played this Wednesday, July 26 at 9:30 PM (ET).

Monterrey vs Real Salt Lake: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Real Salt Lake in the US

This Matchday 2 game of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage between Monterrey and Real Salt Lake will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.