Monterrey and Seattle Sounders will face each other in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Monterrey vs Seattle Sounders free in the US on Fubo]

On Matchday 3, the fate of all three teams will be at stake. Monterrey have the best chances of advancing and currently holds the top spot in the group. They had an impressive debut, securing a convincing 3-0 victory against Real Salt Lake. This result puts them in a favorable position to progress to the next round, as they can even afford to lose by a margin of fewer than 3 goals.

For the Seattle Sounders, their only hope is to win, and they must do so with a goal difference of more than 3 because in their opening match, they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Real Salt Lake. It’s a challenging task for them to overcome, but they will fight to keep alive in the competition.

When will Monterrey vs Seattle Sounders be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage between Monterrey and Seattle Sounders will be played this Sunday, July 30 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Monterrey vs Seattle Sounders: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Seattle Sounders in the US

This Matchday 3 game of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage between Monterrey and Seattle Sounders will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Apple TV. Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, UniMás.