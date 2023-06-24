Watch Pachuca vs Tigres UANL online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Pachuca will face Tigres UANL at Dignity Health Sports Park in Houston in the Campeon de Campeones 2023. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this decisive Liga MX soccer match in the US.

[Watch Pachuca vs Tigres UANL online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their 67th overall meeting. Surprisingly, both Pachuca and Tigres UANL have celebrated a victory on 21 occasions so far, with 24 matches ending in a draw.

Their last match was played on January 16, 2023, when the Tigers won 4-1 in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, to determine who will lift this year’s Campeon de Campeones trophy.

When will Pachuca vs Tigres UANL be played?

The 2023 Liga MX Campeon de Campeones game between Pachuca and Tigres UANL will be played on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

How to watch Pachuca vs Tigres UANL

The match to be played between Pachuca and Tigres UANL in the Liga MX Campeon de Campeones 2023 will be broadcast on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the United States. Other options are FOXsports.com, Fox Sports App, TUDN, FOX Sports 1, Univision.