Watch Barcelona SC vs Cerro Porteño online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The 2023 Copa Libertadores will have a game between eliminated teams with Barcelona SC playing Cerro Porteño. This Matchday 6 matchup will take place at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha. Know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Barcelona SC vs Cerro Porteño online free on Fubo]

Barcelona SC are already out of contention for a place in the round of 16. They have only three points in six games, so they can only aim to finish third to qualify for the Copa Sudamericana. A tie is going to be enough for them to end ahead.

Cerro Porteño had a very disappointing group stage too. They started with a win against their next opponent, but then they lost four consecutive games. Their only way to the third spot is a road win because the goal differential favors their rivals in this race.

When will Barcelona SC vs Cerro Porteño be played?

Barcelona SC will encounter with Cerro Porteño on Matchday 6 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores this Thursday, June 29. The game will be played at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha.

Barcelona SC vs Cerro Porteño: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Barcelona SC vs Cerro Porteño in the US

The game between Barcelona SC and Cerro Porteño on Matchday 6 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. BeIN SPORTS CONNECT is the other option.