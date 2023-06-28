The 2023 Copa Libertadores will have a game between eliminated teams with Barcelona SC playing Cerro Porteño. This Matchday 6 matchup will take place at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha. Know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.
Barcelona SC are already out of contention for a place in the round of 16. They have only three points in six games, so they can only aim to finish third to qualify for the Copa Sudamericana. A tie is going to be enough for them to end ahead.
Cerro Porteño had a very disappointing group stage too. They started with a win against their next opponent, but then they lost four consecutive games. Their only way to the third spot is a road win because the goal differential favors their rivals in this race.
When will Barcelona SC vs Cerro Porteño be played?
Barcelona SC will encounter with Cerro Porteño on Matchday 6 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores this Thursday, June 29. The game will be played at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha.
Barcelona SC vs Cerro Porteño: Time by State in the US
ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM
How to watch Barcelona SC vs Cerro Porteño in the US
The game between Barcelona SC and Cerro Porteño on Matchday 6 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. BeIN SPORTS CONNECT is the other option.
