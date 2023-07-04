River Plate will host Colon in what will be the Matchday 23 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the US.

[Watch River Plate vs Colon online free in the US on Fubo]

Following their surprising defeat against Barracas Central, River Plate are eager to bounce back and resume their winning streak as they continue their pursuit of the league title, which appears to be within reach. Their immediate pursuers, Talleres, recently drew a match, widening the gap to 9 points.

Demichelis’s team will look for the 17th victory of the tournament against Colon, a team that is in great need of points since they are not far from the last places and, therefore, relegation. Only 5 points separate them from Huracan, who now would be losing the category, so the “Sabaleros” will look for a victorya to avoid further complications and secure a positive result.

When will River Plate vs Colon be played?

The Matchday 23 game of the 2023 Argentine League between River Plate and Colon will be played at the El Monumental this Wednesday, July 5 at 8:30 PM (ET).

River Plate vs Colon: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch River Plate vs Colon

This Matchday 23 game of the 2023 Argentine League between River Plate and Colon will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount +. Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, ViX.