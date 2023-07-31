River Plate will receive Internacional in what will be the first leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch River Plate vs Internacional online free in the US on Fubo]

After a challenging group stage (much more difficult than many fans had imagined), River Plate successfully secured the second place in their group, which was no easy task, especially considering they had to compete with one of the title contenders, Fluminense.

Now, Demichelis’s team will have to face another Brazilian rival, Internacional, who emerged as winners of Group B, although not without facing some difficulties. They managed to secure 1 point more than the second-placed team and 2 points more than the third-placed team. Undoubtedly, this matchup promises to be one of the most evenly contested series in the Round of 16.

When will River Plate vs Internacional be played?

The game for the first leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16 between River Plate and Internacional will be played this Tuesday, August 1 at 8:00 PM (ET).

River Plate vs Internacional: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch River Plate vs Internacional in the US

This first leg game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores round of 16 between River Plate and Internacional will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.