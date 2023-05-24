Matchday 4 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores will have an interesting game. The Strongest will face Fluminense at Estadio Hernando Siles in group D. Know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch The Strongest vs Fluminense online free in the US on Fubo]

The Strongest are one of the three teams tied in the second place with one win. Their biggest opportunities to get points come when they play at home for the conditions established there. That’s why another victory here could mean a lot for their potential qualification to the round of 16.

Fluminense are easily the best team in the group. So far they won their three matchups to be at the top with nine points. For the Brazilians returning from Bolivia with a win will put them almost surely in the next round.

When will The Strongest vs Fluminense be played?

The Strongest will meet Fluminense on Matchday 4 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores this Thursday, May 25. The game will be played at Estadio Hernando Siles.

The Strongest vs Fluminense: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch The Strongest vs Fluminense in the US

The game between The Strongest and Fluminense on Matchday 4 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. BeIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT are the other options.