Chivas visit Tigres UANL in the long awaited first leg of the final in Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out all the details about when and how to watch or live stream this game in your country.

Chivas finally made it. The rebuilding process led by coach Veljko Paunovic and general manager Fernando Hierro has been successful in a span of only six months. After eliminating archrival Club America in El Clasico, they are really close of hoisting the trophy for the first time in six years.

On the other side, Tigres UANL have been the best team in Mexico during the last 15 years with six championship to show for in Liga MX. For them, it’s time for revenge after the controversial final they lost facing Guadalajara in 2017. Even with three coaching changes during Clausura 2023, Tigres are favorites under Robert Dante Siboldi.

